Champions League Results 2019: Latest Group Tables After Tuesday's Final Scores

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bayern Munich dramatically beat Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League in London.

Real Madrid were held to a surprise 2-2 home draw by Club Brugge, and Los Blancos trailed by two goals and were forced to fight back.

Elsewhere, Manchester City completed a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, and Juventus ran out 3-0 winners against Bayer Leverkusen, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the third of the night.

Tuesday's Results

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge

Spurs 2-7 Bayern

Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Juventus 3-0 Leverkusen

Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiakos

Gala 0-1 PSG

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico

Tables

Group A (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference, Points)



1. PSG: 2, 2, 0, 0, +4, 6

2. Brugge: 2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2

3. Gala: 2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1

4. Real Madrid: 2, 0, 1, 1, -3, 1

Group B

1. Bayern: 2, 2, 0, 0, +8, 6

2. Red Star Belgrade: 2, 1 0, 1, -1, 3

3. Spurs: 2, 0, 1, 1, -5, 1

4. Olympiakos: 2, 0, 1, 1, -2, 1

Group C

1. Manchester City: 2, 2, 0, 0, +5, 6

2. Dinamo Zagreb: 2, 1, 0, 1, +2, 3

3. Shakhtar: 2, 1, 0, 1, -2, 3

4. Atalanta: 2, 0, 0, 2, -5, 0

Group D

1. Juve: 2, 1, 1, 0, +3, 4

2. Atletico: 2, 1, 1, 0, +2, 4

3. Lokomotiv Moscow: 2, 1, 0, 1, -1, 3

4. Leverkusen: 2, 0, 0, 2, -4, 0

Tuesday Recap

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Mauricio Pochettino suffered one of the worst nights of his career as he watched Bayern sink Spurs.

Heung-Min Son's 12th-minute penalty had given the Premier League side the lead, but four goals from former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry tore Pochettino's men to pieces.

Joshua Kimmich equalised for the Bundesliga champions just three minutes after Son's opener, and Robert Lewandowski stunned Spurs fans on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-1.

Gnabry netted twice in two minutes, taking the game away from Spurs after 53 minutes. Harry Kane's 61st-minute penalty ended up meaning little after Danny Rose was fouled by Kingsley Coman in the box.

Bayern made sure of the points as Gnabry completed his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining, and the Germany international scored his fourth in the closing moments.

The former Gunner tweeted about his delight after the final whistle:

Madrid avoided a shock defeat after Brugge claimed a 2-0 lead at half-time through Emmanuel Dennis' brace.

Sergio Ramos' header gave the home side hope 10 minutes after the interval, and Casemiro headed the equaliser with just five minutes to go.

The draw means Real are bottom of Group A without a win and just one point from their opening matches.

Manchester City laboured to 2-0 victory against Zagreb in Group C, with Kevin De Bruyne missing because of injury.

The Premier League champions were always in control, with the visitors digging in, but City had to wait until substitute Raheem Sterling made it 1-0 after 66 minutes.

Phil Foden doubled the lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give his club control at the group summit.

Gonzalo Higuain broke the deadlock for Juve against Leverkusen after 17 minutes, and the Italian champions cantered to an easy win.

Federico Bernardeschi made it 2-0 after 61 minutes, and Ronaldo made it the perfect night with a goal with two minutes to spare.