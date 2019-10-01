Nathaniel Collier Arrested; Allegedly Charged $724 for 2 Beers at Dolphins Game

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

A beer vendor was arrested Sunday after he allegedly charged a fan $724 for two beers at the Miami Dolphins' home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Martin Vassolo of the Miami Herald, 33-year-old Nathaniel Collier swiped the fan's card with a personal card reader rather than the device Hard Rock Stadium provides its vendors. As a result, the fan received an alert from his bank regarding the charge, which included the name of the vendor.

Collier was arrested and charged with grand theft and using a skimming device. Meanwhile, the fan was issued a refund.

Per Vassolo, Collier was employed by a subcontractor called Rocket Man rather than the Dolphins or Hard Rock Stadium. Collier had been selling beer at the venue for more than a year, but he was fired by Rocket Man following his arrest.

Rocket Man said the following in a statement regarding the situation:

"As the chosen provider of walking vendors across dozens of stadiums, we take the matter of security extremely seriously, and train and monitor our vendors to safeguard our customers. Our onsite supervisor contacted the authorities immediately upon learning of the overcharge on what was Mr. Collier's unauthorized personal device."

After his arrest, Collier was being held on $10,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.