College Football Picks: Week 6 Predictions for Every Game

0 of 8

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While the biggest weekend of the college football season is closing in fast, Week 6 will provide a bit of separation before the showdown-filled slate in Week 7.

The Big Ten offers two Top 25 matchups with No. 25 Michigan State traveling to No. 4 Ohio State and No. 14 Iowa playing at No. 19 Michigan. Losses by either MSU or Michigan would basically eliminate them from the Big Ten―and College Football Playoff―picture.

But the biggest game is found in the SEC; 10th-ranked Florida will host No. 7 Auburn in a clash between 5-0 teams.

Those marquee contests highlight the predictions of all 48 games involving a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Games with an AP Top 25 team are listed in ascending order, and the remaining are listed chronologically after a preview of the five best matchups between unranked teams.

All odds courtesy of Caesars and current as of Tuesday.