A.J. Green Rumors: Injured Won't Return to Bengals Until After Trade Deadline

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green reportedly isn't expected to return from injury until after the Oct. 29 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that "Green is coming along well but, according to a source, the Bengals want to ensure a complete recovery before he returns—with the organization looking out for the player's best interest beyond any single game."

Injuries have become an unfortunate occurrence in the 31-year-old's career in recent years. A hamstring tear limited him to 10 games in 2016, and he made just nine appearances in 2018 because of a toe injury. He also has missed the entirety of the 2019 campaign with an ankle injury.

When healthy, Green has proved to be one of the best receivers in football. He started his career with six 1,000-yard seasons in his first seven years, with the lone exception being when he recorded 964 yards in 10 games in 2016.

While missing just four regular-season games from 2011 to 2015, Green helped lead the Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances. The team has gone 4-15 in games played without Green since 2016, including 1-12 since the start of the 2018 season.

Cincinnati appears destined to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after an 0-6 start this year.

The 2011 fourth overall pick has spent his entire career in Cincinnati, and he's only signed through this season.