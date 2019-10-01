NBA Trade Rumors on Jonathan Isaac and Latest News on Kevin Love, Luka Doncic

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Even as the 2019 NBA preseason prepares to get underway, trade talks continue to be a topic of conversation.

Media day gave players, coaches and executives the opportunity to address rumors. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle were among those to let their voices be heard.

Below is a look at some of the latest buzz and news from around the Association.

Jonathan Isaac

The Orlando Magic are not interested in moving third-year forward Jonathan Isaac, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

"It's hard to overstate how much the Magic love Isaac," Lowe reported. "They have batted away any Isaac trade inquiries, sources say. He has quickly become a standard-bearer of the culture president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond want to nurture."

Taken sixth overall in the 2017 NBA draft, Isaac's rookie season was plagued by an ankle injury. He did, however, bounce back rather nicely, averaging 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals per game while making 75 appearances last season.

The 6'10" big man has shot 41.9 percent from the floor for his career, including 32.7 percent from three-point range.

Isaac has already proven to be an impact player on the defensive end of the court, and at the same time, he continues to make strides on offense as well. And he continues to fill out his body as he develops, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports:

With the 21-year-old seemingly on an upward trajectory, Orlando is reportedly looking to hold on to him.

Kevin Love

Despite signing a four-year, $120 million extension in July 2018, Love saw his name pop up in the rumor mill throughout last season.

That buzz only continued this summer as Cleveland continues its attempt to rebuild in the post-LeBron James era. However, the veteran isn't going to let trade rumors become a distraction.

"There's always going to be that noise," Love said. "...That's going to continue this year, next year, however many—I have four years left on this deal."

Love is coming off a season in which he was limited to just 22 games due to a toe injury. He appeared in the Cavaliers' first four games but went on to miss a stretch of 51 consecutive contests. By the time he returned, the team had long been entrenched in the lottery.

When healthy, though, Love continued to show that he can be productive. He averaged 17.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, and while it came in a limited sample size, it marked the second time in three years that he averaged a double-double.

There are factors, including Love's age (31), contract and injury history, that could affect the veteran big man's trade value should the Cavaliers engage in trade talks. Until talks become substantive, though, Love's focus is on Cleveland.

Luka Doncic

Teams interested in Mavericks star Luka Doncic should not even waste their time making an inquiry about the second-year player.

"I wouldn't trade Doncic for anybody," Carlisle said during media day on Monday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Considering owner Mark Cuban previously made it clear in February that he wants Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to play "together for the next 20 years," it doesn't appear Doncic is going anywhere anytime soon.

It should come as no surprise that Dallas is not looking to trade Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. He is coming off a sensational first year in the NBA, one that saw him put up 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

At just 20 years old, Doncic has already been deemed a one-of-a-kind talent.

"He's the point guard," Carlisle said, per MacMahon. "He's unusual. He's a very unique point guard. We haven't seen a guy exactly like him ever in the NBA."

With longtime star Dirk Nowitzki gone, the Mavericks are now handing the keys to the franchise over to Doncic.

The future is bright in Dallas.