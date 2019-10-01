Premier League Fixtures: Week 8 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Premier League Fixtures: Week 8 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL MatchdayOctober 1, 2019
Premier League leaders Liverpool will face another stern test on Saturday, when they will seek to preserve their perfect record against an in-form Leicester City side.
The Reds made it seven wins from seven last weekend after a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United. Liverpool were well below their best in the game and will need to show more if they're to halt a dangerous Leicester outfit, who are managed by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.
Meanwhile, Manchester City will be in action on Sunday aiming to keep the gap to Liverpool to at most five points. The champions also face a potentially tricky afternoon, when they tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Liverpool vs. Leicester
In their previous outing, the Reds were fortunate to escape with all three points at Sheffield United.
Eventually, an error from Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson saw Georginio Wijnaldum's shot squirm past him, and Liverpool were able to cling on for three points. Afterwards, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side need to do better:
Football journalist Joel Rabinowitz said that in these types of matches, Liverpool can afford to be a little more enterprising:
If there is another slackening in standards from the Reds then Leicester can capitalise, given they are playing some of the best football in the Premier League.
Rodgers' side were 5-0 winners over Newcastle United on Sunday, with the Foxes dominating the game from start to finish. At the King Power Stadium, hopes will be building over a possible push for a top-four spot.
In Jamie Vardy, they have a forward who can fire the team to a special campaign. Under Rodgers, the 32-year-old has been exceptional:
A fascinating match is on the cards as a result, although you sense the Reds will eventually have a little too much.
Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
After a slip-up against Norwich City last month allowed Liverpool to build a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League, City have rediscovered their swagger in recent outings.
On Saturday, they dealt with a potentially tricky showdown with Everton with ease, as they were 3-1 winners at Goodison Park:
While the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling unsurprisingly shone, continuing their excellent form this season, arguably the standout player on the day was Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian fired home a pinpoint free-kick to put City 2-1 ahead at Everton.
With Leroy Sane sidelined due to injury, Mahrez needed to step up this term, having struggled to find consistency in the previous campaign. In recent matches he has shone.
Sky Sports Statto provided the numbers behind his sensational display against the Toffees:
Wolves have the players to cause City issues on the counter-attack, and their confidence should be up after getting their first win of the season against Watford on Saturday.
However, they will be in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, meaning time to prepare for the test at the Etihad Stadium will be minimal. With City in red-hot form, it'll be too much of an ask for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.
