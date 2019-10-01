Week 5 Waiver Wire: Projecting Best Adds, Drops and Future Handcuffs

Don Wright/Associated Press

Time flies when you're having fun and we've already flown through almost one-quarter of this season's NFL action. For us dedicated fantasy owners, that means rosters are getting tighter, handcuffs are looming nearer and securing wins is becoming tougher.

Fortunately, like the New Orleans Saints on the Dallas Cowboys, we've got you covered. We'll run through the Week 5 waiver wire's most likely predicaments, detailing which players are best to drop and add at each position before discussing some coveted handcuffs who could become league-winning running backs if their time comes.

We'll use, as usual, 30 percent ownership in Yahoo leagues for our baseline. So all players eligible for the drops list are owned in over 30 percent of Yahoo leagues while adds are owned in under 30 percent of said leagues.

Quarterback

Best Add: Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (15 percent owned)

Minshew isn't an electrifying fantasy quarterback prospect, but the kid certainly has juice and that's a good sign. After leading the Jaguars to a second straight victory, he has seven touchdowns to just one interception. Most importantly, he's gaining the confidence of his coaches and teammates, so we can expect his numbers to rise as the Jaguars find themselves in contests that demand more than the 33 passing attempts in Week 4.

Notable Drop: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (39 percent owned)

Not only is Trubisky now dealing with a shoulder dislocation, but he's also simply underperformed in fantasy this season. It seems that the Chicago Bears could have used some preseason reps for their sophomore quarterback. Injured or not, Biscuits isn't worth holding onto until he shows that either his arm is revitalized or Matt Nagy is willing to let him scramble.

Running Back

Best Add: Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (30 percent owned)

Formerly a top handcuff, Samuels actually out-touched James Conner in Week 4 against the Bengals. The game was in hand for Pittsburgh, but that can't discount Samuels' stat line. He had 10 rushing attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown alongside eight targets for eight receptions and 57 yards. Cap it all off with three passing attempts for three completions and 31 yards out of the Wildcat formation. A handcuff with the potential to get steady work as a running back, receiver and even quarterback? Samuels needs to be owned in all leagues.

Notable Drop: Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans (67 percent owned)

Carlos Hyde has received 59 touches in four games for the Texans this season. Johnson has received 31. Hyde is the better rusher and Johnson has yet to receive more than five targets in a game, nullifying his greatest skill. Until shown otherwise, Johnson is Chris Thompson without the usage—a waste of a bench spot.

Wide Receiver

Best Add: Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers (21 percent owned)

It's important not to weigh coachspeak too heavily, but Kyle Shanahan has actually been fairly candid about Pettis' status on the team. During the preseason and early weeks, it was clear that Pettis was in Shanahan's doghouse and his usage reflected that.

Now, he's coming off of a bye week following a game in which he led San Francisco's receivers in targets with five and scored the game-winning touchdown. Per NBC Sports, Shanahan says that Pettis is now "at where he left off last year" and we are ready for the hype train to pick back up, too.

Honorable Mention: Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (6 percent owned)

After receiving six targets (more than JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington combined) for 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 4, Pittsburgh's 2019 third-round selection, and favorite rookie receiver, Diontae Johnson is becoming an intriguing option.

Notable Drop: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (49 percent owned)

In the two games where Alshon Jeffery missed time, Agholor is averaging 11.5 targets, eight receptions, 78.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns. In the two games Jeffery has played, Agholor is averaging 3.0 targets, 1.0 reception, 5.5 yards and zero touchdowns. Handcuffs don't typically exist among wide receivers, but Agholor seems to have broken the mold.

Tight End

Best Add: Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (14 percent owned)

Most of the premier tight end pickups have already been added, but Knox is an intriguing prospect to monitor. He's only averaging 3.0 receptions, 62.5 yards and 0.5 touchdowns over his last two games, but the 2019 third-round pick has already delivered some serious punishment and highlights this season. He could do a lot more if he's called upon.

Notable Drop: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (70 percent owned)

Who cares if he was drafted in the sixth round of most drafts. Cook is averaging 4.5 targets, 2.0 receptions, 22.5 yards and zero touchdowns this season. He's the 35th highest-scoring tight end in standard leagues, and even the team that's paying him millions of dollars knows that he's not worth using.

Future Handcuffs

Tony Pollard

Alexander Mattison

Gus Edwards

Latavius Murray

Ryquell Armstead

Chase Edmonds

If Ezekiel Elliott goes down to injury or suspension this season, Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys, 26 percent owned) will be a league-winner. The same goes for Alexander Mattison (Minnesota Vikings, 24 percent owned) if Dalvin Cook is sidelined with injury for a third consecutive season. Both Pollard and Mattison seem to have the talent and the trust of their coaches to assume bellcow responsibilities for potent rushing attacks.

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens, 9 percent owned) is in a similar position, but he would likely cede some receiving work to Justice Hill.

Guys like Latavius Murray (New Orleans Saints, 57 percent owned), Ryquell Armstead (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 percent owned) and Chase Edmonds (Arizona Cardinals, 2 percent owned) could step into heavy workloads, too. But the breadth of their talent is less proven so it's possible their teams will bring someone in to share rushing responsibilities in the face of an injury to the starter.