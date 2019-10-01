NBA Global Games 2019: Complete Schedule, Live Stream and More

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The NBA continues to go global, and in the 2019-20 season, it's going to several places outside the United States, including one country it has never gone before: India.

Seven preseason games and three regular-season contests will be played outside of the U.S. this season. The preseason matchups will take place in India, Japan, China and Canada, and there will be two regular-season games in Mexico and another in France.

Here's a complete list of available details for all of those games, followed by a preview of the NBA's continued efforts to showcase its brand around the world.

2019-20 NBA Global Games Schedule

Oct. 4-5: Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings

Location: NCSI Dome in Mumbai, India

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Oct. 8 and 10: Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

Location: Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Oct. 10: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Location: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Oct. 12: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Location: Shenzhen Dayun Arena in Shenzhen, China

No TV or live stream

Oct. 17: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Location: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Dec. 12: Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

Location: Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico

No TV or live stream

Dec. 14: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Location: Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Jan. 24: Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Location: AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Global Games Preview

With the NBA preseason getting underway, the opening global games will take place this weekend when the Pacers and Kings travel to Mumbai for the first-ever games to be contested in India.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, who was born in India, helped bring the NBA to his home country as he told former commissioner David Stern and current commissioner Adam Silver that he'd like to have preseason games there when he became owner of the franchise in 2013.

That's now a reality for Ranadive, his team and the NBA.

"It's been a long journey, but the NBA has kept its promise to me," he said, according to USA Today's Mark Medina. "I can't even tell you how incredible and exciting that is. It's beyond my wildest dreams."

Ranadive also thinks his home country will be a great host for professional basketball.

"It can be played in rich countries. It can be played in poor countries," he added, per Medina. "Unlike cricket, it doesn't require a lot of space. There isn't a lot of space in a place like Mumbai. It also has a vibe to it, which is very much in tune with the Indian vibe. It's a spectacle. It's a celebration."

Those preseason games won't be the only historic global contests played by the NBA this season.

On Jan. 24, the Hornets and Bucks will play the first-ever regular-season game in France. While it will be the 11th time that the NBA will go to Paris, all of the previous trips featured exhibition matchups.

"Having played in the preseason in France during my career, I witnessed firsthand the passion the French fans have for NBA basketball," Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said, according to ESPN.com. "We are excited to bring our team to Paris for this history-making event."

Charlotte was a logical choice to play in the game in Paris, as its roster features forward Nicolas Batum, who hails from France.