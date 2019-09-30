Rashad Jennings Replaces Injured Ray Lewis, Lamar Odom Struggles Again on 'DWTS'

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

It was Movie Night on Dancing with the Stars on Monday, but Ray Lewis was relegated from cast to an extra in the ballroom's crowd.

The NFL Hall of Famer's run as a contestant on Season 28 ended prematurely because he tore three tendons in his foot while rehearsing his cha-cha to "Twist & Shout" from Ferris Bueller's Day Off with partner Cheryl Burke.

"In a game in 2010, I tore a tendon in my foot," the former Baltimore Raven told ABC's cameras, "and now all this dancing, I'm reliving a problem that I thought I'd never have to relive again. ... It's just been painful."

Lewis' injury will require surgery, and he was emotional while talking about it—describing his decision to leave the show altogether for the remainder of the season as one of the hardest decisions of his life, but he didn't want to risk his ability to walk in the future.

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who claimed Season 24's Mirror Ball Trophy, performed alongside Burke in Lewis' place:

Lamar Odom did perform his cha-cha later in the episode. The retired NBA player took on "Old Time Rock and Roll" from Risky Business with his partner Peta Murgatroyd.

"Peta's like the Kobe Bryant of ballroom dancing," Odom said during rehearsal before the real Kobe Bryant, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, FaceTimed him to check in. Once Odom hit the floor, in his underwear just like Tom Cruise, he earned a score of 12 out of 30 from the judges—equal to his score last week.

Odom found himself in the bottom two alongside Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, but judge Len Goodman informed them both that nobody would be formally eliminated this week because Lewis was forced to quit the competition. And so, Odom scraped by once more.

The highest scores of the night belonged to former Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke and her partner Sasha Farber, who did a rumba tribute to the late Selena, and The Office actress Kate Flannery plus her partner Pasha Pashkov. Both dancers received a 24 out of 30.

Dancing with the Stars rolls on next Monday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.