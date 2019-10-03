B/R Expert Consensus NFL Picks for Week 5

0 of 15

How weird has this NFL season been? Well, it's October, and home-field advantage has yet to become a thing.

Home teams are only 27-35-1 straight up and 22-40-1 against the spread this season. There have been 41 home favorites through four weeks, which isn't significantly lower than in recent Septembers. But while home favorites have posted an average win-loss record of 27-13 before Week 5 this century, they're only 21-20 on the moneyline this year.

Based on their records one month in, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski clearly joined Vegas in overrating home teams and/or favorites during the first four weeks of the 2019 campaign.

Here's a look at the damage, with last week's records in parentheses:



1. Brent Sobleski: 31-32 (9-6)

2. Brad Gagnon: 29-34 (7-8)

3. Gary Davenport: 28-35 (6-9)

Consensus picks: 30-33 (8-7)

Those three will now be tasked with jumping on the road-team bandwagon or predicting when a seemingly inevitable correction will occur.

Nobody said picking all 256 games against the spread using mid-week lines would be easy. Regardless, here are 15 more kicks at the can.

Lines from Caesars as of 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 2.