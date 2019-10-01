What's on B/R Live This Month: October 2019

B/R Live

UEFA Champions League

Europe's top club soccer competition has two matchdays in October. Matchday 2 kicks off October 1, with eight matches on Tuesday and another eight Wednesday. Matchday 3 is Oct. 23-24. Every match is on B/R Live, with two matches a day (12:55 and 3 p.m. ET) airing on TNT. B/R Football Matchday begins on both B/R Live and TNT at noon each day.

Among the highlights:

Matchday 2: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Matchday 3: Ajax vs. Chelsea, Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United, Arsenal and more play in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 24. Every Europa League match streams on B/R Live here.

ONE Championship: Century

Asia-based ONE Championship is putting on its biggest martial arts event yet. The Tokyo card, which features several Americans, is split into two parts. The first part, which will start on B/R Live at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 12 and air live on TNT at 11 p.m., features former UFC Demetrious Johnson in the flyweight grand prix final and Angela Lee defending her Atomweight belt.

The next morning, Brandon Vera and Aung La N Sang battle for the light heavyweight championship, headlining the second part of the card on B/R Live.

NBA League Pass

The NBA season tips on Oct. 22, and the first NBA League Pass games are the following day. All out-of-market games not on national television (TNT, ESPN, NBATV) are on NBA League Pass, which is available on B/R Live.

NBA League Pass requires a separate subscription from the B/R Live Pass

XPL: Xtreme Polo League

Making its debut on B/R Live last month, Xtreme Polo is a new polo league based in Argentina. What makes it extreme? Double points for shots over 80 yards and other rule changes designed to encourage faster play and more scoring.

Watch the next round of matches Thursday, Oct. 3 and the third-place match and final Saturday, Oct. 5.

Triton Fights

Triton Fights is a New York-based MMA promotion. Their next event, Triton Fights 15, is Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Full Schedule

Weekdays, free

Dan Patrick Show, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Rich Eisen Show, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 2: October 1-2

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 2: October 3

UEFA Youth League: Select matches

Scottish Premiership: Select matches, highlight shows

Belgian Pro League: Select matches

UEFA Magazine Shows

LFC TV

Arsenal TV

Spurs TV

BVB World

B/R Football Ranks

NBA

NBA League Pass

XPL

Two matches: Oct. 2

Final, Third-place match: Oct. 5

AEW

Road to Full Gear

International Table Tennis Federation

ITTF Swedish Open

ITTF German Open

Women's World Cup

FIH (Field Hockey)

Women's Olympic Qualifying

Men's Olympic Qualifying

MMA

ONE: Century (Part I Oct.12, Part II Oct. 13)

ONE: Dawn of Valor

Triton Fights 15

ONE Championship Weekly

ONE: Road to Century

Highlight shows