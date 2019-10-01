What's on B/R Live This Month: October 2019

What's on B/R Live This Month: October 2019October 1, 2019
UEFA Champions League
Europe's top club soccer competition has two matchdays in October. Matchday 2 kicks off October 1, with eight matches on Tuesday and another eight Wednesday. Matchday 3 is Oct. 23-24. Every match is on B/R Live, with two matches a day (12:55 and 3 p.m. ET) airing on TNT. B/R Football Matchday begins on both B/R Live and TNT at noon each day.
Among the highlights:
Matchday 2: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
Matchday 3: Ajax vs. Chelsea, Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United, Arsenal and more play in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 24. Every Europa League match streams on B/R Live here.
ONE Championship: Century
Asia-based ONE Championship is putting on its biggest martial arts event yet. The Tokyo card, which features several Americans, is split into two parts. The first part, which will start on B/R Live at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 12 and air live on TNT at 11 p.m., features former UFC Demetrious Johnson in the flyweight grand prix final and Angela Lee defending her Atomweight belt.
The next morning, Brandon Vera and Aung La N Sang battle for the light heavyweight championship, headlining the second part of the card on B/R Live.
NBA League Pass
The NBA season tips on Oct. 22, and the first NBA League Pass games are the following day. All out-of-market games not on national television (TNT, ESPN, NBATV) are on NBA League Pass, which is available on B/R Live.
NBA League Pass requires a separate subscription from the B/R Live Pass
XPL: Xtreme Polo League
Making its debut on B/R Live last month, Xtreme Polo is a new polo league based in Argentina. What makes it extreme? Double points for shots over 80 yards and other rule changes designed to encourage faster play and more scoring.
Watch the next round of matches Thursday, Oct. 3 and the third-place match and final Saturday, Oct. 5.
Triton Fights
Triton Fights is a New York-based MMA promotion. Their next event, Triton Fights 15, is Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
Full Schedule
Weekdays, free
Dan Patrick Show, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Rich Eisen Show, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA Champions League
Matchday 2: October 1-2
UEFA Europa League
Matchday 2: October 3
UEFA Youth League: Select matches
Scottish Premiership: Select matches, highlight shows
Belgian Pro League: Select matches
UEFA Magazine Shows
LFC TV
Arsenal TV
Spurs TV
BVB World
B/R Football Ranks
NBA
NBA League Pass
XPL
Two matches: Oct. 2
Final, Third-place match: Oct. 5
AEW
Road to Full Gear
International Table Tennis Federation
ITTF Swedish Open
ITTF German Open
Women's World Cup
FIH (Field Hockey)
Women's Olympic Qualifying
Men's Olympic Qualifying
MMA
ONE: Century (Part I Oct.12, Part II Oct. 13)
ONE: Dawn of Valor
Triton Fights 15
ONE Championship Weekly
ONE: Road to Century
Highlight shows
B/R Live: Post-Match Show
😤 Bayern unloads 7 goals on Tottenham 💪 Ronaldo scores in Juventus win 👀 Madrid at bottom of group despite draw