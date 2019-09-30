Huge Fan Brawl Caught on Video During Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter Fight

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Errol Spence's welterweight unification fight with Shawn Porter on Saturday was so closely fought it reportedly prompted a fan brawl at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Observers started scrapping when two fans debated who was winning after the fourth round, according to TMZ Sports.

The same source noted how the scuffle, which included several spectators, simmered down in less than a minute. No arrests were made, but one fan not involved in the incident decided to record the fracas and provide his own commentary (warning: contains profanity):

In the ring, Spence was eventually awarded a split decision to unify the IBF and WBC title belts after 12 rounds, per Adam Hamdani of The Independent.