California Governor Signs Bill Allowing NCAA Athletes to Earn Sponsorship Income

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

California Governor Gavin Newsom gives a thumbs up during a visit to East Los Angeles College on August 29, 2019 in Monterey Park, California. - Newsom spoke about the California College Promise Program, which will provide two free years of community college to any first-time, full-time California student. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

California governor Gavin Newsom announced the signing of the Fair Play to Pay Act on Monday, a bill that will allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Newsom filmed the signing of the bill on LeBron James' Uninterrupted platform:

"[The NCAA is] a little panicked," Newsom said. "They recognize they're vulnerable. People are hitting this, not just in California, but all across the country because the jig is up. Billions and billions of dollars—$14-plus billion—goes to these universities, goes to these colleges. Billion-plus revenue to the NCAA themselves. And the actual product, the folks that are putting their lives on the line, putting everything on the line, are getting nothing.

"You can only imagine how we're responding to this notion of name, image, likeness and the opportunity now to do what every other student in the university can legally do. And it's an interesting fact, the only people that sign away their right—the only group—are athletes."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

