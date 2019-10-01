Liverpool vs. FC Salzburg: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool need to rebound when they host FC Red Bull Salzburg in Group E of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Reds lost 2-0 at Napoli in their opening game, a reminder of the challenge facing the holders in their bid to repeat.

Jurgen Klopp's men can't afford to take Salzburg lightly, though, even with the advantage of playing at Anfield. The Austrian side scored six in their first game to see off Genk.

However, there is a doubt about the fitness of striker Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old scored a hat-trick against Genk but is dealing with illness ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

A weakened Salzburg strikeforce won't be able to keep pace with Liverpool's dynamic front three, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Date: Wednesday, October 2

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3

Live Stream: BT Sport App. B/R Live. fuboTV.

Odds

Liverpool: -350 (bet $350 to win $100)

Salzburg : +850 (bet $100 to win $850)

: +850 (bet $100 to win $850) Draw: +500

Odds per Caesars.

Haaland is a player in form, but the teenager may not be at 100 percent to face the Reds.

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund told Viasat (h/t Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo): "The next two days are important. He is checked by a doctor every day. He's sick, and we don’t quite know when he will be back. Hopefully over the next few days."

Without Haaland, Salzburg will be extra reliant on the artistry of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungary international has an eye for a pass and the technique to unlock any defence, even a unit as strong as Liverpool's back four.

It will be up to Reds enforcer Fabinho to keep Salzburg's 18-year-old playmaker quiet. He can stifle most forward-thinking talents, while Georginio Wijnaldum gives Liverpool a powerhouse at both ends of the pitch.

Hee-Chan Hwang will also be counted on to provide pace, industry and a legitimate goal threat. However, the South Korea international will struggle for space against centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. The latter has even been surpassing his decorated team-mate recently.

Liverpool have the secure base to frustrate Salzburg and leave the club's front three to get the holders off the mark in the group.