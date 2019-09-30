Video: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Calls Alex Bowman a 'B---h', Throws Drink at Him

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace was left so frustrated by Alex Bowman after Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he called him a "b---h" and threw a drink in his face:

The two drivers tangled a couple of times throughout the race. Bowman hit Wallace on the first lap, which resulted in the pair receiving penalties for missing the backstretch chicane.

Per TMZ Sports, Wallace reportedly flipped Bowman the middle finger for a few laps before the two rubbed paint again on Lap 42, with Bowman hitting Wallace and causing him to spin into the outside wall.

Wallace then sought his fellow driver out after the race with his water bottle.

The driver of the No. 88 car explained afterward he felt the need to stand up for himself:

Bowman finished second and secured a place in the round of 12 of the NASCAR playoffs after winning a tiebreak over Aric Almirola, while Wallace came in 24th.

NASCAR is set to investigate the situation between the two drivers.