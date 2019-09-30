NFL Week 5 Picks: Early Odds Tips, Spreads and Predictions for Latest Schedule

Gail Burton/Associated Press

There were a few surprising results during Sunday's NFL action. And that's exactly part of what makes football so great.

The Oakland Raiders upset the Indianapolis Colts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to the West Coast and dropped 55 points on the Los Angeles Rams for a surprising victory. The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers each picked up road victories against AFC opponents that were division champions last year—the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, respectively.

The NFL season will never go exactly as planned, and that's already been the case through four weeks of the 2019 campaign. So, what surprises could be in store for fans in Week 5?

Here's the full slate for this upcoming week, along with odds and predictions, followed by a look at three potential underdogs to bet on in Week 5.

Week 5 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

L.A. Rams at Seattle (Even)

Arizona at Cincinnati (-4.5)

Buffalo at Tennessee (-2.5)

Chicago (-5.5) at Oakland

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-5.5)

Minnesota (-4.5) at N.Y. Giants

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (-14)

Baltimore (-4) at Pittsburgh

New England (-14.5) at Washington

Jacksonville at Carolina (-3.5)

Atlanta at Houston (-4.5)

Denver at L.A. Chargers (-6.5)

Green Bay at Dallas (-4.5)

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-10)

Cleveland at San Francisco (-3)

Odds obtained via VegasInsider

Underdogs to Watch

Jacksonville (+3.5) over Carolina

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Jaguars were an underdog when they traveled to Denver and defeated the Broncos on Sunday. Why not do it again?

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew continues to impress, as he passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory. He has passed for 905 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in four games filling in for the injured Nick Foles. Minshew also got help against Denver from running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed for a career-high 225 yards.

After dropping its first two games, Jacksonville has earned back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Denver. Now, it takes on Carolina, which also started 0-2 before notching consecutive victories against Arizona and Houston.

This should be a close game between two teams that are in similar positions. But with the Jaguars getting 3.5 points, they're the smart bet, as they'll either score a road win or lose by a field goal or less.

Green Bay (+4.5) over Dallas

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

These are two of the better teams in the NFC, but both will be looking to bounce back from losses this week.

The Packers lost at home to the Eagles this past Thursday, while the Cowboys fell to the Saints on the road Sunday night. Neither of those are bad losses, and Green Bay and Chicago should recover to have strong seasons.

Although the Cowboys are the favorites at home, the Packers' offense has looked strong the past two weeks—except near the end of last week's loss when they couldn't get into the end zone—and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows how to go on the road and beat strong teams.

Expect the offenses to heat up near the end with the teams trading points back and forth late, but the Packers will come out on top and avoid the start of a losing streak.

Cleveland (+3) over San Francisco

Although the 49ers are one of three undefeated teams at 3-0, they haven't had a challenging schedule so far. They beat the Buccaneers, Bengals and Steelers before having a bye this past week.

Things will get more challenging now for San Francisco, as it hosts Cleveland, which just scored 40 points in an impressive road victory at Baltimore on Sunday. At 2-2, the Browns are tied with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North, marking the first time since 2013 that Cleveland has been in first after four weeks.

In Week 3, the Browns lost to the Rams in a Sunday night matchup. But they'll have a different result this upcoming week, back in a primetime slot on Monday night.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Cleveland carry over its momentum from this past weekend, get off to a strong start and handily earn another road win at San Francisco.