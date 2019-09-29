Odell Beckham Jr. on Marlon Humphrey Scuffle: 'I'm Just Upset I Lost My Earring'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. downplayed what appeared to be a heated battle with Marlon Humphrey during the Cleveland Browns' 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Midway through the game, Beckham appeared to swing at Humphrey before they jostled with each other down to the turf. Humphrey had his hands around Beckham's throat at one point during the skirmish.

Beckham played it cool after the game.

"I'm just upset I lost my earring," he said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Humphrey reached out to Beckham to apologize, but Beckham didn't reciprocate the gesture:

Referee Shawn Hochuli discussed why Humphrey avoided an ejection.

"We didn't see anything on the field that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul," he said, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "When New York looked at it, they didn't see anything either that rose to level of disqualifying foul."

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio he plans on reviewing the matter with Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating.

This isn't the first time Beckham was involved in a contentious on-field battle with a cornerback. He and Josh Norman went back and forth during a December 2015 game. At one point, Beckham launched himself for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Norman. Their feud simmered long after the Carolina Panthers' 38-35 victory.

Humphrey did a good job of keeping Beckham in check, holding him to two receptions for 20 yards on seven targets. The rest of the Ravens secondary couldn't match his effort. Baker Mayfield torched the Baltimore Ravens for 342 yards.