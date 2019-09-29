Odell Beckham Jr. on Marlon Humphrey Scuffle: 'I'm Just Upset I Lost My Earring'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Baltimore Ravens in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. downplayed what appeared to be a heated battle with Marlon Humphrey during the Cleveland Browns' 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Midway through the game, Beckham appeared to swing at Humphrey before they jostled with each other down to the turf. Humphrey had his hands around Beckham's throat at one point during the skirmish.

Beckham played it cool after the game.

"I'm just upset I lost my earring," he said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Humphrey reached out to Beckham to apologize, but Beckham didn't reciprocate the gesture:

Referee Shawn Hochuli discussed why Humphrey avoided an ejection.

"We didn't see anything on the field that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul," he said, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "When New York looked at it, they didn't see anything either that rose to level of disqualifying foul."

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio he plans on reviewing the matter with Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating.

This isn't the first time Beckham was involved in a contentious on-field battle with a cornerback. He and Josh Norman went back and forth during a December 2015 game. At one point, Beckham launched himself for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Norman. Their feud simmered long after the Carolina Panthers' 38-35 victory.

Humphrey did a good job of keeping Beckham in check, holding him to two receptions for 20 yards on seven targets. The rest of the Ravens secondary couldn't match his effort. Baker Mayfield torched the Baltimore Ravens for 342 yards.

Related

    Marlon Humphrey Apologized to OBJ After Scuffle in Game

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Marlon Humphrey Apologized to OBJ After Scuffle in Game

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Bills HC Blasts Pats DB for Injuring Allen

    Sean McDermott: 'There's no place in football for a play like that'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills HC Blasts Pats DB for Injuring Allen

    Sean McDermott: 'There's no place in football for a play like that'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Mitchell Trubisky Out for Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mitchell Trubisky Out for Game

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Golladay Clutch Toe-Drag TD 😮

    Lions WR makes unreal grab to give Detroit late 30-27 lead over Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Golladay Clutch Toe-Drag TD 😮

    Lions WR makes unreal grab to give Detroit late 30-27 lead over Chiefs

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter