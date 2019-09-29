NASCAR at Charlotte 2019 Results: Chase Elliott Earns 3rd Win of 2019 Season

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Chase Elliott earned the checkered flag in the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Elliott led the most laps (35) of any driver en route to his third victory of the season. Although he was already safely through to the next round of the 2019 NASCAR playoffs, Elliott added five playoff points to his overall total with the win.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.