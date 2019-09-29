Lamar Jackson After Ravens' Loss to Browns: 'We're Pissed Right Now'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Safe to say, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not happy after their 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"We're pissed right now," the quarterback said of the mood in Baltimore's locker room, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson struggled at times and finished 24-of-34 passing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Baltimore missed a golden opportunity to create some early breathing room in the AFC North with Sunday's home game. A victory would have improved its record to 3-1, which would have been a full two games ahead of the Browns and well ahead of the 0-3 Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Instead, the Browns team, which received plenty of preseason love, picked up plenty of momentum after a slow start to the campaign.

Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards, Jarvis Landry tallied eight catches for 167 yards, and Nick Chubb was dominant with 20 carries for 165 yards and three scores. That Cleveland was so impressive even though Odell Beckham Jr. had just two catches for 20 yards is a testament to the sheer number of playmakers available in its offense.

Jackson and Co. would be well served using the anger they felt following Sunday's loss to fuel themselves in the upcoming contests.

The Ravens face the Steelers and Bengals in the next two games before a five-game stretch that includes matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. Wins will be much more difficult to come by during that stretch, putting more pressure on the next two games against winless foes.

Baltimore has lost two in a row, and Jackson's comments indicate he is aware how much improvement is needed in the upcoming weeks.