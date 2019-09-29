Landon Collins, Josh Norman, Jabrill Peppers in Skirmish After Giants-Redskins

Al Bello/Getty Images

Landon Collins, Josh Norman and Jabrill Peppers were involved in a brief verbal altercation at the end of the New York Giants' 24-3 win over the Washington Redskins.

Peppers apparently began arguing with Norman and Collins. The three were separated before the situation could escalate further.

The Giants acquired Peppers from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. He assumed the No. 21 jersey that belonged to Collins, who signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington in the offseason.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Peppers' jersey number was central to the trash talk between him and Collins:

The former Michigan star had plenty to celebrate. In addition to the victory, he got a pick-six off Dwayne Haskins in the third quarter.

On the other side, Norman's and Collins' frustrations may have stemmed from more than just Peppers. Washington suffered its fourth straight defeat, and the offense gained 176 total yards. A quarter of the way through the season, the team is already looking likely to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The Giants and Redskins don't meet again until Week 16 on Dec. 22.