Landon Collins, Josh Norman, Jabrill Peppers in Skirmish After Giants-Redskins

Landon Collins, Josh Norman, Jabrill Peppers in Skirmish After Giants-RedskinsSeptember 29, 2019
Landon Collins, Josh Norman and Jabrill Peppers were involved in a brief verbal altercation at the end of the New York Giants' 24-3 win over the Washington Redskins.
Peppers apparently began arguing with Norman and Collins. The three were separated before the situation could escalate further.
Little melee on the Giants sideline as the game ends. Landon Collins in the middle of it. He had been jawing with Jabrill Peppers.
Big skirmish over near the Giants sideline as the game ends ... Landon Collins right in the middle of it ... not really sure what happened, but he had to be pulled away.
Tussle near the Giants sideline with Landon Collins. Lot of jawing between Collins, Josh Norman and Jabrill Peppers. Everyone separated now. Just unnecessary.
The Giants acquired Peppers from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. He assumed the No. 21 jersey that belonged to Collins, who signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington in the offseason.
According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Peppers' jersey number was central to the trash talk between him and Collins:
Little postgame scuffle -Jabrill Peppers very excited about the win & with a lot to say about his #21 jersey. Apparently Peppers was heard by some Skins, according to what he briefly said walking by me after.... Giants, goes without saying, are hyped.
The former Michigan star had plenty to celebrate. In addition to the victory, he got a pick-six off Dwayne Haskins in the third quarter.
Sorry, but I think that belongs to us 👀 #GiantsPride | #WASvsNYG https://t.co/RkBiCoMBny
On the other side, Norman's and Collins' frustrations may have stemmed from more than just Peppers. Washington suffered its fourth straight defeat, and the offense gained 176 total yards. A quarter of the way through the season, the team is already looking likely to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
The Giants and Redskins don't meet again until Week 16 on Dec. 22.
