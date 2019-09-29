Raiders' Vontaze Burfict Ejected After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Colts' Jack Doyle

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict gets set for a play during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after a head-to-head hit on tight end Jack Doyle.

Doyle was on one knee when Burfict launched himself head-first at the opponent instead of just touching him down. The play earned a 15-yard penalty and an immediate ejection from the game.

Burfict is in his first year with the Raiders and was named a team captain to start the season, totaling 17 tackles in the first three games.

However, he is no stranger to controversial hits on the field, with 10 games worth of suspensions and more than $4.2 million of forfeited money through fines and missed time, per Spotrac. This includes a four-game suspension for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

The linebacker has been suspended two different times for on-field hits, one of them because of "repeated violations of safety-related playing rules."

After seeing Sunday's hit, many have argued for harsher punishments:

The Raiders will at least have to play without him for the rest of Sunday's game after leading 21-7 at the time of the incident. 

