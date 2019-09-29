La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 7 Results and Updated Standings

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sevilla snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Real Sociedad 3-2 at home in La Liga on Sunday night. Nolito, Lucas Ocampos and Franco Vazquez got the goals to help Julen Lopetegui's men settle a five-goal thriller and move up to sixth.

Earlier, Eibar won and plunged Celta Vigo deeper into the mire at the bottom. Celta are now just a point above the drop zone after failing to score at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua.

Alaves are just a place below Eibar in 12th after former Arsenal man Lucas Perez and one-time Newcastle United striker Joselu both found the net to see off Mallorca at home. The visitors are second-from-bottom and struggling to find goals, have netted just four in seven matches.

Real Valladolid began the day by moving into the top 10 thanks to a 2-0 win away to Espanyol. The hosts saw Fernando Calero sent off in the second half and remain mired in the bottom three.

Levante were also reduced to 10 men after goalscorer Hernani picked up a second booking 18 minutes from time at home against Osasuna. The visitors had already drawn level thanks to Ruben Garcia's goal.

Sunday Scores

Espanyol 0-2 Real Valladolid

0-2 Real Eibar 2-0 Celta Vigo

2-0 Alaves 2-0 Mallorca

2-0 Levante 1-1 Osasuna

1-1 Sevilla 3-2 Real Sociedad

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Real Madrid: 7, 4, +6, 15

2. Granada: 7, 4, +7, 14

3. Atletico Madrid: 7, 4 +3, 14

4. Barcelona: 7, 4, +6, 13

5. Real Sociedad: 7, 4, +5, 13

6. Sevilla: 7, 4, +3, 13

7. Athletic Bilbao: 7, 3, +4, 12

8. Villarreal: 7, 3, +7, 11

9. Valencia: 7, 2, -1, 9

10. Real Valladolid: 7, 2, -1, 9

11. Eibar: 7, 2, 0, 8

12. Levante: 7, 2, -1, 8

13. Osasuna: 7, 1, -1, 8

14. Alaves: 7, 2, -3, 8

15. Real Betis: 7, 2, -5, 8

16. Getafe: 7, 1, -1, 7

17. Celta Vigo: 7, 1, -5, 6

18. Espanyol: 7, 1, -8, 5

19. Mallorca: 7, 1, -8, 4

20. Leganes: 7, 0, -7, 2

In-form Mikel Oyarzabal was off the mark as early as the fourth minute at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The forward, who bagged a brace during Thursday's 3-0 win over Alaves, reacted quickest when ex-Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj played him through.

In a testament to Sevilla's resilience, Sociedad held the lead for just 14 minutes until Nolito drew the hosts level after being teed up by Ever Banega.

Sevilla stayed on top for the remainder of the half and were in front two minutes after the restart when Jesus Navas crossed for Ocampos.

Sociedad couldn't assert themselves much after the goal, largely because of the way Sevilla stifled the influence of Martin Odegaard. Midfield enforcer Fernando was tasked with keeping the key playmaker under wraps, although the Brazilian's methods sometimes stretched the boundaries of legality:

With Sociedad trying to fashion chances an alternative way, Sevilla bossed possession but were denied a third when substitute Joan Jordan clipped the post with a shot from distance.

Sevilla's third finally came 10 minutes from time when Vazquez finished well. The points should have been safe, but Odegaard got free from Fernando long enough to play in Portu to get one back.

Sevilla held on to record a positive response following defeats to Real Madrid and Eibar. Meanwhile, Sociedad were on the losing end but showed enough enterprise to convince they will be a major player in this season's battle for a place in the top four.

Eibar couldn't break stubborn Celta down in the first half, but it only took two minutes of the second for the home side to go in front. The goal came courtesy of a cool finish from Edu Exposito after Pablo de Blasis had played the attacking midfielder in behind the visitors' shaky defence.

Three points were sealed on the hour mark when the impressive Fabian Orellana scored following some smart and creative work from Takashi Inui.

Celta might have halved the deficit in stoppage time after Iago Aspas won a penalty. He stepped up to take it, but Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic wouldn't be beaten.

The performances and result cap a tremendous week for Eibar. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side kept a clean sheet to earn a point in Levante, outscored Sevilla and turned on the style in key moments against a worryingly frail Celta.

Mallorca were holding out resolutely until the 76th minute in Alaves. It was then that the away side's defensive effort was undone by a rash challenge from forward Lago Junior on Tomas Pina.

Perez seized the chance to convert from 12 yards and open his account for Alaves. Joselu made the points safe four minutes from time when he met a pass from West Bromwich Albion loanee Oliver Burke, who had wasted little time making an impact from off the bench.

Alaves are good value for 10th, and in Perez and Joselu, Asier Garitano has two strikers at his disposal who are proven goalscorers in this league and eager for redemption after struggles away from Spain.

By contrast, Espanyol can look on with envy while the club's own strikers continue to toil without reward. The hosts were in trouble as early as the 25th minute against Valladolid, once Victor Sanchez had brought down Oscar Plano in the box.

Michel scored from the spot, and more ill discipline saw Calero dismissed after a foul on Sergi Guardiola. Valladolid played a patient game up a goal and a player, not striking again until a swift counter in stoppage time ended with Enes Unal heading on for Plano to seal things.

There is no doubt about the main reason why Espanyol are at the wrong end of the table:

Levante and Osasuna are level on points near mid-table safety after a stalemate at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. Draws are becoming a specialty for an Osasuna side that has shared the spoils in five matches so far this season.