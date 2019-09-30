Champions League 2019: Group Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League group stage resumes on Tuesday when Tottenham Hotspur host Bayern Munich in the headline act of Matchday 2.

The Bundesliga leaders travel to north London hoping to extend their two-point advantage at the top of Group B, while Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking for their first European win of the season.

Real Madrid are also searching for their first win in Group A and appear favourites to do so when they welcome Club Brugge to Spain's capital. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Los Blancos 3-0 on Matchday 1 and travel to Galatasaray on Tuesday hoping to keep up that winning start.

Premier League contenders Manchester City are joint-leaders in Group C alongside Dinamo Zagreb, but the Croatian side have only a slim chance of remaining in that position after their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Juventus host Bayer Leverkusen after drawing 2-2 in their opening fixture at Atletico Madrid, who are on the road to Group D leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.

Matchday 2 Schedule, Predictions (UK/U.S. TV Info)

Atalanta 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (BT Sport 1), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Real Madrid 2-0 Club Brugge (BT Sport ESPN/TNT), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Bayern Munich (BT Sport 2/TNT), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Manchester City 4-1 Dinamo Zagreb (BT Sport 3), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Juventus 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (BT Sport ESPN/TUDN), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Olympiakos (BT Sport Extra), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Galatasaray 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain (BT Sport Extra), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Atletico Madrid (BT Sport Extra), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

B/R Live and fuboTV will provide live-stream coverage in the United States, while viewers in the United Kingdom can stream games via the BT Sport App.

Odds

(Per Caesars)

Real Madrid: -460 (bet $100 to win $22) Club Brugge : +1200 (bet $100 to win $1200) Draw: +560

: +1200 (bet $100 to win $1200) Draw: +560 Atalanta: -130 Shakhtar Donetsk: +320 Draw: +310

Donetsk: +320 Draw: +310 Lokomotiv Moscow: +540 Atletico Madrid : -155 Draw: +250

Moscow: +540 : -155 Draw: +250 Tottenham Hotspur: +210 Bayern Munich : +115 Draw: +285

: +115 Draw: +285 Manchester City: -1250 Dinamo Zagreb : +2700 Draw: +1000

: +2700 Draw: +1000 Juventus : -225 Bayer Leverkusen : +690 Draw: +335

: -225 Bayer : +690 Draw: +335 Red Star Belgrade: +195 Olympiakos : +145 Draw: +230

: +145 Draw: +230 Galatasaray : +860 Paris Saint-Germain: -320 Draw: +450

Tables

Group A (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference, Points)



1. Paris Saint-Germain: 1, 1, 0, 0, +3, 3

2. Club Brugge: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Galatasaray: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Real Madrid: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

Group B

1. Bayern Munich: 1, 1, 0, 0, +3, 3

2. Tottenham Hotspur: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Olympiakos: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Red Star Belgrade: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

Group C

1. Dinamo Zagreb: 1, 1, 0, 0, +4, 3

2. Manchester City: 1, 1, 0, 0, +3, 3

3. Shakhtar Donetsk: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

4. Atalanta: 1, 0, 0, 1, -4, 0

Group D



1. Lokomotiv Moscow: 1, 1, 0, 1, +1, 3

2. Juventus: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Atletico Madrid: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Bayer Leverkusen: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

In-Form Bayern to Glance North London Triumph

There aren't many teams in Europe boasting form superior to that of Bayern, which poses bad omens for a Tottenham team that has only two wins in their last eight games across all competitions.

Pochettino's men drew 2-2 against Bayern at the Audi Cup in July, but Spurs will have neither the advantage of a penalty shootout nor the guise of pre-season to bail them out should they fail to win.

Die Roten have drawn twice in the Bundesliga this season, but they got their Champions League up and running with a 3-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade while the Premier League side drew 2-2 at Olympiakos.

Bayern's Alphonso Davies recently spoke to Football Focus (h/t Match of the Day) and listed Harry Kane and Lucas Moura as some of the Spurs stars he's looking forward to facing in north London:

Tottenham are unfortunate to come up against a Bayern team benefiting from the resurgent form of former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who joined the club on loan from Barcelona this summer.

The Brazil international was a bit-part player in his first month at Bayern but has come up with two goals and two assists in his last two league appearances:

Spurs have two clean sheets in nine matches this season, but Niko Kovac's European heavyweights are yet to suffer defeat and look experienced enough to bag maximum spoils on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Ignite Their European Campaign

Zinedine Zidane was handed an unceremonious return to the Champions League on Matchday 1 when PSG annihilated his Real side by three goals and Angel Di Maria put two past his old club.

Los Blancos have been resolute since then and responded with three consecutive clean sheets, most recently seeing out a 0-0 stalemate away to rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Reporter John Bennett commented on the much-improved defensive form Real have demonstrated under three-time Champions League-winning manager Zidane:

Club Brugge travel to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the back of two clean sheets in their last two games. However, the Belgian side know the task of attempting to seal a third in Madrid will be considerably more difficult.

They drew 0-0 at home to Galatasaray in their first match of Group A, and the chances of them finding the mark in Madrid seem slim when they couldn't do so at home in that fixture.

Manchester City to Take the Edge in Group D

Manchester City host their first Champions League game of the season and have an early chance to go three points clear at the Group D summit should they beat Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo lead the group on goal difference after their 4-0 demolition of Atalanta on Matchday 1 trumped City's three-goal win over Shakhtar.

Pep Guardiola's men romped to a fourth successive win across all competitions on Saturday when they defeated Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Kevin De Bruyne sent in a superb first-time cross for stand-in striker Gabriel Jesus to open the scoring in the first half. Sky Sports Statto highlighted just how far ahead of the creative competition De Bruyne sits in the Premier League this season:

Sergio Aguero could come back into the XI after he started on the bench against Everton. Dinamo have won their last two matches on the road but face a City side that has failed to win only one of their last 20 games at the Etihad Stadium (a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August).