B/R Staff NFL Week 4 Report Card: Which Team Is Winning OBJ Trade?

The NFL landscape changed when the New York Giants decided they no longer wanted to deal with superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and traded the mercurial wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns.

As part of the final deal, Cleveland sent a 2019 first-round pick (nose tackle Dexter Lawrence), a third-round pick (linebacker Oshane Ximines), safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler to New York for Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon.

In four games with the Browns, Beckham has caught 21 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, but he managed only two receptions for 20 yards Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, the Ravens held Beckham without a catch through three quarters for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 2-2 with contributions from all the players they received in return.

Which franchise receives a better grade so far based on what it got in return?

Ty Dunne: Browns, B+; Giants, D-



With Beckham and Landon Collins and another vet or two let go, the Giants would be even more amped up about the present in these Danny Dimes times. Obviously, general manager Dave Gettleman felt the need to rid himself of Beckham, but here it seems like it would've been worth sitting down to work it out as many damn times as it takes. As for the Browns, don't feel fooled by the two-catch stat line. Odell's presence alone takes them to a new level.

Mike Freeman: Browns, A; Giants, F



Beckham is a transformative player. Even when he's not producing—as he was the case against the Ravens—his presence alone opens up everything for the rest of the offense.



Mike Tanier: Browns, B; Giants, D



The overall stats aren't great, but Odell broke the Jets game wide open and has created opportunities for others. Imagine how exciting the Daniel Jones-OBJ combination could be. Imagine what having a receiver like OBJ could do for Jones' development.



Brent Sobleski: Browns, B; Giants, D



A quick look at Sunday's box score indicates Beckham played one of his worst career games when nothing could be further from the truth. The attention he received from Baltimore's defense opened up the offense for everyone else. He also forced multiple penalties. Conversely, the Giants didn't land a single difference-maker in the deal.

Brad Gagnon: Browns, D; Giants, D-



If not for that 89-yard touchdown against the Jets, this would be a nightmare start for Beckham. You can't give up that much for a guy and then get fewer than 75 yards out of him in three of your first four games. It's a small sample, but that's essentially what we're grading here. But for the Giants, this is a bad grade no matter what. Imagine Danny Dimes working with both Saquon Barkley and OBJ.



Gary Davenport: Browns, A; Giants, D



If you throw the Zeitler for Vernon portion of the deal in here, it looks better for New York. But a pick-six from Jabrill Peppers against Washington isn't going to change my opinion of this deal. How much better could Jones be with Beckham as his No. 1 receiver?