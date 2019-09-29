ESPN 'College GameDay' Will Go to Gainesville for Auburn vs. Florida in Week 6

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Gainesville, Florida, is the next stop on the ESPN College GameDay tour.

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the gang will be in town in advance of an important SEC showdown between No. 7 Auburn and No. 9 Florida, who both moved to 5-0 with emphatic wins on Saturday.

Auburn took down Mississippi State 56-23 behind 335 passing yards, 56 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) from freshman signal-caller Bo Nix.

Florida defeated Division I-FCS Towson 38-0 as junior quarterback Kyle Trask completed 18 of 20 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn and Florida are two of five SEC teams who are undefeated and also ranked in the Top 10. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU are the others.

The SEC showdown highlights a strong slate of Week 6 games next Saturday as three other matchups feature teams currently ranked in the Top 25. No. 25 Michigan State will visit No. 5 Ohio State, No. 13 Oregon will host No. 15 Cal and No. 14 Iowa will pay a visit to No. 20 Michigan.

The main event is clearly Auburn at Florida, however, as it's the only game where two Top 10 teams will face off.

CBS will televise the contest, which is slated for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.