Genesis' Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 14

Genesis' Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 14September 29, 2019
It is the final week of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds National Public League's third phase, and the competition is tight. As absolute proof of the phase's even talent levels, a different team won each match in Week 14.
After Lazarus raked out a 57-point performance in Week 13, Genesis stepped it up and got enough kills to get into the top five for Phase 3. Despite not winning a match in Week 14, Tempo Storm continued a reign of consistency by moving up from second in Phase 3 to the top spot overall. With 223 kills and 382 points, Tempo Storm now sits atop the phase's rankings by 52 points.
Riot Squad got the day going with a smooth seven-point chicken dinner in Match 1 before Ghost Gaming followed up with another seven-point win in Match 2. Unbothered by the day's standards, Genesis set a new height by notching 10 eliminations for the fowl feast in Match 3.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@GenesisPUBG pick up a much needed 10 kill Chicken Dinner through masterful movement and controlling the circle! Tune in to the #NPL here: https://t.co/4DIpwtXfN2 https://t.co/qVVEWaHxSK
Our Week 11 standouts, Soniqs Esports, rocked out on Sanhok, the map most recently added for Phase 3, by utilizing the mountainside to grab Match 4's top spot.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@SoniqsEsports pick up the final kill out of the air to grab a Chicken Dinner on Sanhok. 📺The #NPL action resumes here: https://t.co/kZahEYJkfV https://t.co/dHPtEdbvjB
Rumblers outlasted an incredibly tight final circle to win in Match 5, but big props go to Wildcard for exceeding expectations and rounding out the day with their win in Match 6 on the back of nine kills.
At the end of Saturday's matches, Tempo Storm is at the head of the standings with Lazarus in second (219 kills, 330 points), Team Envy is in third (196 kills, 316 points), Riot Squad is in fourth (197 kills, 303 points) and Genesis used its big performance this week to round out the top five with 201 kills and 301 points.
Phase 3's prize pool is set at $200,000, and candidacy for the PUBG Global Championship is on the line. The Global Championship's purse is $2 million, so this week's action has major consequences.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
We've got 6 more matches to end Phase 3 tomorrow. Here's a look at the standings for Phase 3! 🏆Who will raise their banner and hoist the trophy tomorrow? The #NPL will return at 2:00 PM PST. https://t.co/tPk7tdSoW4
Week 14 wraps up Sunday, as the final six matches of the NPL's third phase will determine if Tempo Storm maintains its spot on top or if a team like Genesis will be able to capitalize upon its performance and rise up the rankings.
NBA 2K League Announces Shanghai Team