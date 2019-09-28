Neymar on PSG Fans: 'It Is Like a Relationship with Your Girlfriend'

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Neymar has said he "will give his life on the pitch" for Paris Saint-Germain after remaining in the French capital.

The Brazilian superstar had been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions, but the forward has remained.

Neymar has promised PSG supporters their connection with him will improve once again and soon will be "back to normal," according to RMC (h/t Get French Football News).

The 27-year-old was expected to leave PSG for former club Barcelona, but a deal with the Blaugrana did not materialise.

According to Guillem Balague for BBC Sport, none of the parties involved could successfully negotiate and the clubs believed they could not finalise a deal.

Neymar shocked the world in 2017 after leaving the Camp Nou for a world-record fee of £200 million, but the player has been recently hampered by injury, and his relationship with PSG supporters has been fraught.

However, Neymar's latest comments suggest he is willing to rebuild bridges with his team.

The player is back in Thomas Tuchel's team and scoring, and his influence and presence remain important for the Paris club.

Neymar remains one of the best on the planet, and he will drive PSG's ambitions to retain the French title.

However, more importantly, PSG will want to win their first UEFA Champions League, and Neymar has the quality and experience needed to help the club achieve their biggest ambition.