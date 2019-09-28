Neymar on PSG Fans: 'It Is Like a Relationship with Your Girlfriend'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: Neymar Jr #10 of Paris Saint-Germain reacts to a play during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Reims at Parc des Princes on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Neymar has said he "will give his life on the pitch" for Paris Saint-Germain after remaining in the French capital.

The Brazilian superstar had been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions, but the forward has remained.

Neymar has promised PSG supporters their connection with him will improve once again and soon will be "back to normal," according to RMC (h/t Get French Football News).

The 27-year-old was expected to leave PSG for former club Barcelona, but a deal with the Blaugrana did not materialise.

According to Guillem Balague for BBC Sport, none of the parties involved could successfully negotiate and the clubs believed they could not finalise a deal.

Neymar shocked the world in 2017 after leaving the Camp Nou for a world-record fee of £200 million, but the player has been recently hampered by injury, and his relationship with PSG supporters has been fraught.

However, Neymar's latest comments suggest he is willing to rebuild bridges with his team.

The player is back in Thomas Tuchel's team and scoring, and his influence and presence remain important for the Paris club.

Neymar remains one of the best on the planet, and he will drive PSG's ambitions to retain the French title.

However, more importantly, PSG will want to win their first UEFA Champions League, and Neymar has the quality and experience needed to help the club achieve their biggest ambition.

Related

    Updated Premier League Table

    🔝 Liverpool 5 pts above Man City 🤯 West Ham above Spurs, Chelsea 👀 Man Utd vs. Arsenal rounds off week 7

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Updated Premier League Table

    🔝 Liverpool 5 pts above Man City 🤯 West Ham above Spurs, Chelsea 👀 Man Utd vs. Arsenal rounds off week 7

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Premier League Saturday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Winners and Losers from Premier League Saturday

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Madrid Derby Ends Scoreless

    Real dominate but fail to break down Atletico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Derby Ends Scoreless

    Real dominate but fail to break down Atletico

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar Gets PSG Winner vs. Bordeaux

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Neymar Gets PSG Winner vs. Bordeaux

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report