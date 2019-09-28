Report: Chargers' Melvin Gordon Will Play 'Limited' Snaps vs. Dolphins

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

After ending his holdout and reporting to the team earlier in the week, Melvin Gordon will make his on-field debut Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to USA Today's Mike Jones.

Jones reported the Chargers plan to use Gordon "on a limited snap count" against the Miami Dolphins.

Gordon, who's in the final year of his rookie deal, held out with the hope of signing a new deal or forcing his way out of Los Angeles.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Gordon was rejoining the team but was unlikely going to feature against the Dolphins:

However, head coach Anthony Lynn left the possibility open.

"I've said all along there's a chance," Lynn said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "He's looked fine. He's in good shape, but he hasn't been practicing football, so obviously he's not ready to go back in there and carry the load right now, but you never know, he may have to."

Gordon's holdout couldn't have gone much worse. Not only didn't he achieve his aims, but the Chargers offense has also performed well enough in his absence. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are combining to average 100.7 yards per game on the ground, and Los Angeles is eighth in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

The Chargers couldn't have picked a better situation for Gordon's return. The Dolphins are allowing a league-worst 208.0 rushing yards per game, and opposing players are averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Even with limited touches, the two-time Pro Bowler could make his presence felt in Week 4.

