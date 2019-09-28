Rams' Aaron Donald on Slow Start to 2019 Season: 'I've Got to Get Myself Going'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is focused on hitting his stride after recording just one sack over the first three games of the 2019 season.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Donald stressed the importance of getting to the quarterback more: "When plays present themselves, I can't miss 'em. I got to make 'em. So it's good to have one, but I've got to get myself going. I'm trying to produce a little bit more."

Donald is the reigning two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him register a career-high 20.5 sacks.

The 28-year-old Donald's 20.5 sacks last season led the NFL and were the most in a single season by an interior defensive lineman in NFL history. They also tied for the seventh most by any player in NFL history in a single season. Donald also led the league with 25 tackles for loss.

In addition to his one sack, Donald has six total tackles, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits this season.

He went without a sack in L.A.'s first two games before finally getting on the board in Week 3 with a sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Despite Donald's slow start, the reigning NFC champions are 3-0, and they will look to improve to 4-0 on Sunday in a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has been sacked 10 times through three games this season, which means Donald could be in for a big showing.