Gridiron Digest: There's More to the Chiefs Than Mahomes Magic

The Ravens-Browns Overhyped Young Quarterback Bowl wasn't the only Week 4 matchup with a unique theme. Here's a rundown of what happened in some games with unusual story angles:

Disgruntled Superstar Defender Bowl: Jaguars 26, Broncos 24

The scenario: Jalen Ramsey missed practice this week with a combination of paternity leave, minor injuries, illness and a complete lack of interest in playing for the Jaguars anymore. Von Miller gave a 12-second press conference, probably because it's hard to answer questions like, "How the heck was your defense held without a sack or turnover for three games?"

Game-manager quarterbacks (or groovy backups), old-school organizational philosophies and disenchanted defensive leaders: Which team will defy the odds and prove this is somehow a formula for success?

The result: The Broncos took a 17-3 lead before falling prey to Minshew Mania, which is like Tebow Mania for folks who skipped church to cruise the mall parking lot while listening to Foghat eight-tracks in a '72 Chevelle.

Minshew threw two touchdown passes to give the Jaguars the lead with just a slight assist from Leonard Fournette (225 rushing yards, including an 81-yarder to set up one of the touchdowns). The Broncos answered with a touchdown to take a 24-23 lead with 1:32 to play, but a roughing-the-passer penalty against Miller on Minshew helped spark a game-winning field-goal drive in the closing seconds.

Miller finished with two of the five Broncos sacks. Ramsey was inactive.

That's right, the Broncos are 0-2 during games in which the opponent kicks a game-winning field goal after a (not very flagrant at best) roughing-the-passer penalty, and both losses came against other defense-first teams. That's what happens when a team does everything it can to be the oldest of the old-school.

Hide the Quarterback Bowl: Bears 16, Vikings 6

The scenario: The Vikings look like a playoff team as long as Kirk Cousins doesn't have to throw any passes. The Bears look like Super Bowl contenders as long as Mitch Trubisky doesn't have to lead the offense more than 10 yards on a scoring drive. Which NFC North powerhouse has the best chance of celebrating the NFL's 100th season by winning without the forward pass, 1920s-style?

The result: Trubisky left the game with a shoulder injury after just three attempts. Chase Daniel entered and did his best to look busy, dinking and dunking for 195 yards while the Bears defense bottled up Cousins.

Cousins somehow finished the game with 233 yards on 27-of-36 passing, even though it looked like he was getting strip-sacked or throwing the ball away in desperation on every play. But that's the beauty of the "Hide the Quarterback Bowl": string together enough screen passes, third-down throws short of the sticks and meaningless late-game yardage, and any team can make its quarterback look good.

Assuming you don't actually watch the game, of course.

Teams Experiencing the Same Season Over and Over Again Bowl: Titans 24, Falcons 10

The scenario: The Falcons have fielded a high-octane offense and a soft-'n'-squishy defense in almost every season since Matt Ryan's arrival in 2008 (including their 2016 run to the Super Bowl). The Titans have been burning time and resources to build the NFL equivalent of a Conference USA powerhouse since the day they drafted Marcus Mariota. Which team would prove worthy of crawling into the playoffs at 9-7 this year? And which would instead put itself in position to finish 7-9?

The result: The Falcons defense is so soft it's easy to overlook that it is also slow. Rookie receiver A.J. Brown ran away from it early in the game for a 55-yard touchdown: the first of two touchdowns for him and three for Titans receivers. Brown is an exciting young player, but you know your defense is slow when the Titans are running circles around you.

Mariota spent the second half trying to give the game back with fumbles and fluttering 25-yard intentional grounding penalties. The Falcons would have none of it.

NFC East Irrelevance Bowl: Giants 24, Redskins 3

The scenario: The Giants got a brief jolt last week when they benched Eli Manning for Broadway Danny Dimes. The Skins wouldn't commit to giving Dwayne Haskins a chance until their season was officially down the dwayne. Which team that has been in denial about the need to rebuild for at least two years would show a flicker of life this week?

The result: Jay Gruden shrugged his shoulders and inserted Haskins after the Giants took a 14-0 lead, but Haskins threw three interceptions, including a pick-six to Jabrill Peppers. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions of his own after looking sharp early in the game, but the Giants seemed spirited even when things weren't going well, while the Skins looked listless.

Gruden is rumored to be on the hot seat, and while he doesn't deserve blame for the woeful state of the Washington roster, he should have done a better job preparing Haskins, who was tossed into a bad situation without a plan.

Short Quarterback Bowl: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10

The scenario: Russell Wilson is short but very good. Kyler Murray is even shorter, but that should be no problem at all, because Wilson overcame his height disadvantage, right?

The result: A leaping pick-six by Jadeveon Clowney near the line of scrimmage helped the Seahawks take a 10-0 lead. A pair of missed first-half field goals kept Murray and the Cardinals from making a game of it.

The Seahawks are 3-1 and the Cardinals 0-3-1, but both teams have weak offensive lines, a dearth of receiving weapons and hinky offensive schemes. The Seahawks think every down is a rushing down; Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is still experimenting with tactics that almost worked in the Big 12.

One thing is certain, though: Neither quarterback's height really mattered. Although that pass might have sailed over Clowney's hands if Murray were an inch taller...