Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Co-Headline Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 26, 2019

US singer Jennifer Lopez presents a creation for Versace's Women's Spring Summer 2020 collection in Milan on September 20, 2019. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together at the Super Bowl 54 halftime show in Miami, Pepsi announced Thursday afternoon:

Lopez and Shakira are both regarded among the most influential Latina artists in the world, but Feb. 2, 2020, will mark the first time they have graced a stage together. "Other performers also expected to be added," ESPN's Adam Schefter noted.

"These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we're confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages," Pepsi's vice president of marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement.

Shakira is represented by Jay-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation, which partnered with the NFL in mid-August. "As part of the agreement, Roc Nation will advise on the selection of artists for major NFL performances like the Super Bowl," the NFL announced at the time.

February could be quite the month for J-Lo. On top of performing at the Super Bowl for the first time, she has garnered Oscars buzz for her acting in Hustlers.

