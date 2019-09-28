Neymar Scores Winner as PSG Top Bordeaux 1-0 in Ligue 1 Clash

MEHDI FEDOUACH/Getty Images

Neymar scored the only goal of the game as Paris Saint-Germain beat Bordeaux 1-0 on Saturday in Ligue 1 at the Matmut Atlantique.

The French champions enjoyed the better of the first half but could not break the deadlock. Pablo Sarabia had an early effort ruled out for offside, while Neymar headed another opportunity wide close to half-time.

PSG continued their dominance after the break and increased their attacking power by sending on star striker Kylian Mbappe on the hour mark in his return from a thigh injury.

The France international set up Neymar for the winner on 70 minutes, racing down the right and squaring for the Brazilian to tap home his third goal of the season.

Alongside Mbappe, who hadn't appeared since suffering the injury against Toulouse on August 25, Mauro Icardi was also named on the bench for the visitors:

The best chance of the first half came after just nine minutes. A stretching Neymar could not quite get his toe on a low cross into the penalty area from left-back Layvin Kurzawa. Sarabia managed to turn the ball home at the far post, only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

PSG continued to carve out opportunities and forced goalkeeper Benoit Costil into a double save on the half-hour mark. The 32-year-old blocked a lob attempt from Angel Di Maria and then saved a low shot from Neymar.

The Brazilian wasted another chance a minute before half-time. Thomas Meunier sent in a good cross from the right, but Neymar could only head down and just past Costil's post.

The visitors maintained their dominance after the break. Di Maria continued to look bright, while Neymar went close with a free-kick that flew narrowly over the post on 54 minutes.

Tuchel sent Mbappe on for Sarabia on the hour, and the France international almost opened the scoring within minutes of his arrival after being set up by Neymar. The striker picked up possession in the area but saw his shot saved by Costil at his near post.

PSG's pressure eventually told on 70 minutes. Idrissa Gueye pounced on a loose ball and fed Mbappe to sprint into the box and tee up Neymar for a simple finish:

Bordeaux needed Costil to save well from Di Maria to prevent them going 2-0 down, before the hosts finally had their first effort on 78 minutes. A quick break offered Hwang Ui-Jo sight of goal, but he could only shoot tamely at Keylor Navas.

PSG should have extended their lead in the closing stages. Mbappe wasted two good chances with some unusually poor finishing, but he otherwise looked bright in his 30 minutes on the pitch.

The visitors survived a late penalty scare when Ui-Jo went down in the penalty area after a clash with Gueye, but the referee decided not to award a spot-kick.

The result means PSG return to winning ways after their surprise defeat to Reims last time out in Ligue 1, while the return of Mbappe from injury will also give the club a boost ahead of their Champions League trip to Turkey.

What's Next?

PSG's play their second UEFA Champions League Group A match at Galatasaray on Tuesday. The French champions then host Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday, while Bordeaux play at Toulouse on the same day.