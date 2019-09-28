Yankees' Aaron Judge Says Pete Alonso Will 'For Sure' Break His Rookie HR Record

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets smiles as he runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of their game against the Atlanta Braves, his 52nd home run of the season and tying Aaron Judge's rookie home run record, during their game at Citi Field on September 27, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said Pete Alonso will "for sure" break his rookie record of 52 home runs after the New York Mets first baseman tied the all-time mark Friday night with a homer in a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The YES Network provided Judge's full praise of Alonso following the Yanks' 14-7 win against the Texas Rangers:

It's an accomplishment made more impressive by the fact the Mets' new franchise cornerstone never played an MLB game before 2019. The Yankees' slugger made 27 appearances in 2016, but he retained rookie status for 2017 for his home run explosion.

Alonso has also compiled a .260/.359/.582 triple-slash line with 119 RBI and 101 runs in 159 games for the Mets this season. He leads all MLB first basemen in WAR (4.6), per FanGraphs.

The 24-year-old Florida native faces a legitimate test to secure HR No. 53 to take sole ownership of the record, though. The Braves will send Mike Foltynewicz (their best starter in the second half) and Mike Soroka (a Cy Young candidate) to the mound for the regular season's final two games.

Judge doesn't think there's any doubt Alonso will crush the record-breaking dinger, though.  

