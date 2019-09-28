Russian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Charles Leclerc on Top in Final Practice

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc continued his impressive recent form at the 2019 Formula One Russian Grand Prix on Saturday by finishing quickest in third practice in Sochi.

Leclerc's mark of one minute, 32.733 seconds will give Ferrari more encouragement ahead of Sunday's race.

Sebastian Vettel was closest to the Monegasque, finishing 0.316 seconds further back from his team-mate; Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was third quickest.

On Friday, Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen were on top in first and second practice, respectively.

The drivers will return to the circuit later in the day for a qualifying session in which rain is forecast.

FP3 Recap

Here are the standings after final practice in Sochi:

With heavy cloud gathering above the track prior to the start of FP3, it was no shock to see the teams take things easy early on.

As such, full-throttle action on the circuit was hard to come by initially, with Leclerc moving to the top of the standings. Intriguingly, Verstappen was only 0.4 seconds behind the Ferrari driver on the slower medium compound.

Meanwhile, there was a disappointing start to the day for home driver Daniil Kvyat—who is already set to start at the back of the grid due to a number of penalties—when his Toro Rosso ground to a halt after complaints regarding downshift issues:

As the minutes ticked down, the drivers started to up the ante in an attempt to establish a rhythm ahead of qualifying.

Leclerc was able to lower his time at the top before Vettel moved up into second spot. Mercedes were unable to get close to the Ferrari drivers despite trying to apply some pressure late on, giving them plenty of work to do ahead of the qualifying runs.

Meanwhile, there was a late scare for Verstappen when he spun off the circuit and clipped the barrier with the rear of his car. On the radio, the Dutchman said he didn't think there was any damage to the car.