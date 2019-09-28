NASCAR at Charlotte 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. will be out to make history on Sunday at the 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte when he bids to become the first driver ever to win the opening three rounds of a playoff series.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has come into spectacular form in the post-season competition, notching brilliant wins in Las Vegas and Richmond so far. It means he holds a 21-point lead at the top of the standings, with Kevin Harvick his nearest rival.

The focus will also be on the drivers seeking to make it into the Round of 12, with the bottom four of the top 16 to be cut after this showdown in North Carolina. Going into the race, there are just 15 points between Ryan Newman in ninth and Clint Bowyer in 14th.

It means an absorbing weekend of action is in store. Here are the key details for the race, including the schedule, TV details and ticket information.

Schedule (ET)

Saturday, September 28

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. Cup Series Final Practice

12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying

2:00 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice

3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Race

Sunday, September 29

2:38:30 p.m. Cup Series Race

Broadcast Information: In the United States, the race will be available to watch on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM, as well as the NBC Sports app.

Ticket Information: Tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

Preview

With four wins in the regular season, Truex Jr. has showcased some blistering speed throughout the course of 2019. When the pressure really has been on in recent weeks, he's been able to go up another level.

After winning in Las Vegas, Truex Jr. needed to dig deep to get the job done at Richmond. In the latter stages, he was tagged by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., spun and dropped from the lead back down into third place.

Even with that setback, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was able to show his class and beat Kyle Busch for the win:

Afterwards, Truex Jr. was obviously delighted with the victory and praised the fans for supporting him; the 39-year-old was also a winner at Richmond earlier in the year:

Not only will Truex Jr. be seeking to make history with a third playoff win in a row, he will also be looking to create happier memories at the Charlotte circuit. At this stage 12 months ago, he was in control of the contest and on course for victory, only for a last-lap tangle with Jimmie Johnson to cost him the victory.

The rest of the field already have a lot of work to do to cut down Truex Jr.'s advantage. Busch is seeking his first win since June and after finishing second a week ago, and he will be desperate to get on the top of the podium.

Based on the performance of the Joe Gibbs cars last week, the other constructors have a big task on their hands to oust them from the head of the race, too:

Further back in the field, some big names are in danger of being cut ahead of the next round, including Bowyer, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones. If any of those can get among the top five this weekend, it should be enough to get them into the final 12.

In terms of the race win, history dictates how difficult it is to remain consistent at such a high-pressure point in the season, meaning it'll be tough for Truex Jr. to string together a third triumph in a row. With Joe Gibbs performing strongly and a circuit that suits him, Busch can edge out his team-mate.