Look: Browns' Baker Mayfield Throws Shade at Antonio Brown in Instagram Comment

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to an Instagram comment saying he was making "AB'ish style posts" by throwing shade at wideout Antonio Brown.

"Win football games. That speaks louder than these AB'ish style posts," one Twitter user wrote.

"You're right," Mayfield responded. "Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off."

Brown has gone from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders to the New England Patriots to out of the league within six months.

The NFL is currently investigating allegations that Brown sexually assaulted and raped his ex-trainer, Britney Taylor—who filed a civil lawsuit against Brown on Sept. 10—as well as further allegations by a woman who told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko that Brown sexually harassed her and sent intimidating text messages.

Prior to that, Brown was traded to Oakland after a tumultuous ending to his time in Pittsburgh. This summer, he suffered frostbite after a cryotherapy session and filed multiple failed grievances against the NFL after he was told he would no longer be able to use his preferred helmet.

Meanwhile, Mayfield has never been afraid to address criticism from others directly, with him notably engaging in debates with Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd and most recently responding to ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan's claims that he's "overrated as hell" by pointing out Ryan is no longer in the league.