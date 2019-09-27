England Star Sarah Taylor Retires from International Cricket Because of Anxiety

Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

England women's cricketer Sarah Taylor announced on Friday her retirement from international cricket because of anxiety.

The two-time World Cup winner is one of the greatest wicketkeepers in the game and sits second in run-scoring for her country with 6533 runs.

Taylor announced her exit from the international stage via her official Twitter account:

According to BBC Sport, the 30-year-old said she's had anxiety and panic for four years, and it has affected her performance for England. She's now taken the decision to step away from the international game as a result.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward," said Taylor. "I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high."

Taylor added she would like to represent England again in the future, but her health must now be placed ahead of her sporting career.

England Cricket paid tribute to one of the all-time greats of the women's game:

Former England women's captain and current managing director of England women's cricket, Clare Connor, said Taylor has been a role model for the sport and wished her the best in the future, per BBC Sport.

"Sarah is someone young people can look up to, for her achievements and talent on the pitch - but also for her bravery and resilience off it.

"She has come through significant adversity and performed on the world stage for her country.

"She has become a powerful voice within women's sport and I'm sure she will make a success of the next stage of her professional life."

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Taylor leaves England duty as a legend having starred with both the bat and behind the wicket. The three-time Women's Ashes series winner has effected more dismissals than any individual in history playing the three formats of women's cricket.

The wicketkeeper made 226 appearances for her country and previously took a break from the sport in 2016 after having panic attacks, per Sky Sports. She returned for England in 2017 but has continued to struggle with mental health conditions. Taylor scored only six runs in three matches during the 2019 Women's Ashes series, with Australia retaining the title for the third time in a row.