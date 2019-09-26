Antonio Brown on NFL Future: 'I'm Still the Best Why Stop Now'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's apparent retirement lasted four days.

Following his release from the New England Patriots, the free-agent wide receiver tweeted Sunday he "will not be playing in the @NFL anymore," citing how "owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime."

Brown struck a different tone Thursday:

The Oakland Raiders cut Brown on Sept. 7. Prior to doing so, they cited him with conduct detrimental to the team, which carried a $215,073.53 fine and allowed them to void $29.1 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The seven-time Pro Bowler quickly landed on his feet with the Patriots. However, he lasted one game in New England before the team moved on.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a civil lawsuit Sept. 10 saying he raped her in 2018 and sexually assaulted her twice in 2017.

Another woman spoke with Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko about an incident in which Brown approached her from behind "holding a small hand towel over his genitals." The woman subsequently provided Klemko with intimidating texts from a number believed to be Brown's.

Although Brown appears open to a return, getting back into the NFL is likely easier said than done.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league is "presently investigating multiple allegations" involving Brown. McCarthy added Brown isn't subject to the commissioner's exempt list since he's a free agent, but that status could change should he sign with a team.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported Saturday that "several teams" believe the league's investigation could continue through the entirety of the 2019 season. thus giving interested suitors pause before offering him a contract.

Related

    B/R's Picks for Week 4 ✅

    Our experts examine every game against the spread

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Picks for Week 4 ✅

    Our experts examine every game against the spread

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Done with 18-Game Proposal

    League is now focused on expanding season by just one game to 17

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Done with 18-Game Proposal

    League is now focused on expanding season by just one game to 17

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Joins Madden 99 Club

    Patrick Mahomes took the fewest games ever to get bumped up to 99 in Madden 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Joins Madden 99 Club

    Patrick Mahomes took the fewest games ever to get bumped up to 99 in Madden 🙌

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Could Get >$200M 😱

    Schefter ‘guessing’ Mahomes’ next contract this offseason will be around 5 years, over $40M per year 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Could Get >$200M 😱

    Schefter ‘guessing’ Mahomes’ next contract this offseason will be around 5 years, over $40M per year 💰

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report