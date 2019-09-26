Antonio Brown on NFL Future: 'I'm Still the Best Why Stop Now'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's apparent retirement lasted four days.

Following his release from the New England Patriots, the free-agent wide receiver tweeted Sunday he "will not be playing in the @NFL anymore," citing how "owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime."

Brown struck a different tone Thursday:

The Oakland Raiders cut Brown on Sept. 7. Prior to doing so, they cited him with conduct detrimental to the team, which carried a $215,073.53 fine and allowed them to void $29.1 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The seven-time Pro Bowler quickly landed on his feet with the Patriots. However, he lasted one game in New England before the team moved on.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a civil lawsuit Sept. 10 saying he raped her in 2018 and sexually assaulted her twice in 2017.

Another woman spoke with Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko about an incident in which Brown approached her from behind "holding a small hand towel over his genitals." The woman subsequently provided Klemko with intimidating texts from a number believed to be Brown's.

Although Brown appears open to a return, getting back into the NFL is likely easier said than done.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league is "presently investigating multiple allegations" involving Brown. McCarthy added Brown isn't subject to the commissioner's exempt list since he's a free agent, but that status could change should he sign with a team.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported Saturday that "several teams" believe the league's investigation could continue through the entirety of the 2019 season. thus giving interested suitors pause before offering him a contract.