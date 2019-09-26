Barcelona Reportedly to Appeal €300 Fine from Antoine Griezmann Case

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to appeal a fine of just €300 issued against them by the Spanish Football Federation relating to their signing of Antoine Griezmann.

ESPN's Alex Shaw reported they would appeal the sanction:

Per Goal's James Westwood, the fine comes after the Frenchman's €120 million move to Barca in July. Barca met his release clause after it was reduced to that figure from €200 million at the start of that month, but Atleti said the Catalan club had an agreement in place with the player before the clause was lowered.

