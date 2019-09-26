Barcelona Reportedly to Appeal €300 Fine from Antoine Griezmann Case

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Villarreal at the Camp Nou on September 24, 2019 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to appeal a fine of just €300 issued against them by the Spanish Football Federation relating to their signing of Antoine Griezmann.

ESPN's Alex Shaw reported they would appeal the sanction:

Per Goal's James Westwood, the fine comes after the Frenchman's €120 million move to Barca in July. Barca met his release clause after it was reduced to that figure from €200 million at the start of that month, but Atleti said the Catalan club had an agreement in place with the player before the clause was lowered.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

