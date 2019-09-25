College Football Referee Hospitalized After Being Shot with Cannon in Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

A referee watches the second half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A football referee in Maine was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the face by a cannon blast during Saturday's game between Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Maine Maritime Academy, according to Steve Gardner of USA Today.

Per Gardner, Maine Maritime Academy typically celebrates a score by firing a cannon loaded with a blank shotgun shell. However, on this occasion, an alumnus brought his own cannon and filled it with black powder.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

