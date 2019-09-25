College Football Referee Hospitalized After Being Shot with Cannon in Game

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A football referee in Maine was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the face by a cannon blast during Saturday's game between Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Maine Maritime Academy, according to Steve Gardner of USA Today.

Per Gardner, Maine Maritime Academy typically celebrates a score by firing a cannon loaded with a blank shotgun shell. However, on this occasion, an alumnus brought his own cannon and filled it with black powder.

