Report: Melvin Gordon to End Contract Holdout, Return to Chargers Thursday

The Los Angeles Chargers' ailing roster will receive a welcome addition Thursday when Melvin Gordon ends his holdout.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon is planning to report to the Chargers' facilities, but he won't be active for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported earlier in the day that Gordon was planning to return in October, but he changed his mind after sensing "the best way to show his value" for a potential extension is by playing in games.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Gordon lost $989,117 in base salary and faces other potential fines for sitting out training camp. The Chargers can rescind those fines if they choose to, but it's unclear if they will do so.

Gordon missed the Chargers' organized team activities, training camp and all of preseason hoping to secure a new long-term deal. His agent, Damarius Bilbo, told Anderson in August he requested a trade on behalf of his client when Los Angeles didn't increase its initial extension offer worth roughly $10 million per year.

The Chargers have dealt with a host of injuries to start this season. Starting offensive tackle Russell Okung, safety Derwin James and defensive backs Adrian Phillips and Trevor Williams are all on injured reserve.

Austin Ekeler has been a solid replacement for Gordon through three games. The 24-year-old leads the team with 57 touches and four total touchdowns and ranks second with 368 yards from scrimmage.

Bringing Gordon back into the fold gives offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt another playmaker who can help the Chargers improve on their current scoring average of 20 points per game.