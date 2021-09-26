Patriots' James White out After Being Carted Off vs. Saints with Hip Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back James White was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a hip injury in the first half.

White, 29, has emerged as one of New England's most consistent weapons in recent years, providing a steady source of receptions out of the backfield. In 2019, he caught 72 passes for 645 yards and five scores, adding 67 carries for 263 yards and another touchdown.

He paired with Sony Michel to give the Pats a solid one-two punch at running back, and he remained a reliable option for former Tom Brady in the passing game, alongside players like slot wideout Julian Edelman.

Those two reprised their roles in 2020, though without Brady. The Pats are without Edelman going forward as well after his retirement.

The Patriots are also uniquely positioned to survive without White, boasting a backfield committee that includes players like Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor, among others. That shuffling in and out of running backs can be maddening for fantasy football enthusiasts trying to set their lineups, but it gives the Patriots plenty of options when players like White aren't available.

For an offense that has struggled the past two seasons, however, losing another weapon is less than ideal.