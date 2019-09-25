Bears HC Matt Nagy: Tarik Cohen's IG Live Locker Room Video Was 'Unfortunate'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy says running back Tarik Cohen "feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed" about accidentally showing teammate Kyle Long naked in front of his locker during a video live stream on Instagram. The incident took place after Monday's win over the Washington Redskins.

Nagy addressed what he called an "unfortunate" situation at a Wednesday press conference:

"Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward]. First of all, it's a league rule, so that's that. And I think it's unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened.

"I think it's something that [what] you need to do is you learn from it. It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake, so let's make sure that that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Long wasn't upset about the incident, saying, "S--t happens."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Earl Thomas: Ravens Got 'Tired' of Hearing Hype Around Browns

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Earl Thomas: Ravens Got 'Tired' of Hearing Hype Around Browns

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Mayfield Rips Rex Ryan

    Rex Ryan called Mayfield ‘overrated as hell,’ so the QB fired back: ‘Rex doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Mayfield Rips Rex Ryan

    Rex Ryan called Mayfield ‘overrated as hell,’ so the QB fired back: ‘Rex doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason’

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    *Update: Ramsey (Back) Won't Practice Today

    NFL logo
    NFL

    *Update: Ramsey (Back) Won't Practice Today

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears Found Their Identity in Dominating Win Over Redskins

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Found Their Identity in Dominating Win Over Redskins

    FanSided
    via FanSided