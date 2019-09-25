Bears HC Matt Nagy: Tarik Cohen's IG Live Locker Room Video Was 'Unfortunate'

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy says running back Tarik Cohen "feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed" about accidentally showing teammate Kyle Long naked in front of his locker during a video live stream on Instagram. The incident took place after Monday's win over the Washington Redskins.

Nagy addressed what he called an "unfortunate" situation at a Wednesday press conference:

"Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward]. First of all, it's a league rule, so that's that. And I think it's unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened.

"I think it's something that [what] you need to do is you learn from it. It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake, so let's make sure that that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Long wasn't upset about the incident, saying, "S--t happens."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.