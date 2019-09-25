EFL Cup Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for 4th-Round Fixtures

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City face Southampton in the fourth round of the competition after Wednesday's draw produced a set of mouthwatering ties.

Manchester United will travel to Chelsea in the next stage, and Liverpool will host Arsenal.

Everton will play Watford in a further all-Premier League encounter in the EFL Cup, with Aston Villa drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Midlands derby.

Fourth-Round Draw

The matches are scheduled to be played in the week commencing the Monday, October 28. The tournament's full schedule is available from the official website.

Manchester United scrapped through by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday after a penalty shootout against Rochdale at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood gave the Red Devils a 69th-minute lead, but 16-year-old Luke Matheson forced penalties with an equaliser with 14 minutes to go.

United were perfect from the spot, and they won the shootout 5-3 after Sergio Romero saved Jimmy Keohane's effort.

Chelsea are next in line for United after the Blues smashed seven past Grimsby at Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi scored a brace in the 7-1 victory, and Callum Hudson-Odoi netted in the 89th-minute after his return from injury.

Liverpool cruised through 2-0 at Milton Keynes Dons, with the hosts unable to get the ball of Jurgen Klopp's young selection.

17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever scored the winner for Liverpool in the second half after James Milner broke the deadlock shortly before half-time.

There was a shock for West Ham United on the road, with the Hammers knocked out 4-0 by Oxford United.

The victory allows Oxford to face Sunderland in the next round after a famous win at the Kassam Stadium.