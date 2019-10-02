Explaining the NHL Rule Changes for 2019-20 Season

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The National Hockey League implemented a series of minor rule changes for the 2019-20 NHL season, which kicks off Wednesday night with games featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Although the modifications to the NHL Rule Book shouldn't make a significant impact, they are aimed at creating more offensive-zone opportunities. There will also be more uses of video review in order to ensure accurate penalty calls and legal scoring plays.

Here's a look at the complete list of new rules followed by a breakdown of the most notable alterations:

Expanded Video Review

Referees now have the ability to review every game misconduct and major penalty aside from fighting. They can also visit their tablet in the penalty box to check on double-minor calls for high sticking.

The key distinction is reviews can never be used to create a new penalty. The only potential outcome is lessening the severity of a call that's already been made on the ice.

Larger Coach's Challenge Scope

Head coaches will also have the ability to force more video reviews this season.

Along with the offside and goaltender interference challenges, coaches can ask officials to check whether there was a hand pass, high stick or puck out of play in the offensive zone before a goal was scored.

As always, the infraction must have occurred during the same zone entry as the goal. If a hand pass occurred and the puck leaves the zone, the play resets and no challenge can occur.

Coaches are given two challenges per game. They are not charged one if the call is overturned. The first unsuccessful challenge is a minor penalty. The second is a double-minor penalty.

Stricter Helmet Guidelines

The NHL took a significant step toward matching the IIHF rule on helmets.

Players must immediately retrieve their helmet and put it back on or head to the bench if their helmet comes off during international play. They are subject to a penalty if they continue to play without it.

The same rule will now apply in the NHL unless a player is directly involved in the current play. That's the only time they may attempt to play the puck without a helmet and not be penalized.

More Offensive Advantages

Teams will have two avenues to improve their offensive chances during the 2019-20 season.

First, line changes will no longer be allowed for defending teams in two situations:

Goalie freezes the puck on a player from outside his zone.

A defensive player knocks the net off accidentally.

Coaches also won't be able to call a timeout and no commercial break will occur in those scenarios.

Second, teams will get to choose their preferred faceoff dot in the two situations above as well as:

An icing.

The first faceoff of a power play.

While none of the changes are game-changing, it could lead to a slight uptick in scoring.