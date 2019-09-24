15-Year-Old Mahailya Reeves Can Bench 360-Pounds

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 24, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

15-year-old Mahailya Reeves made waves for her record-breaking 360-pound bench press. The Florida native makes sure she doesn't forget leg day, either.

Watch the video above for more about the high school sophomore shattering state and national weightlifting records.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    All-Access with Lane Kiffin

    😫 What it’s like getting fired at 4am 😶 How Nick Saban changed him ➡️ Kiffin on his mistakes, growth as a coach

    Featured logo
    Featured

    All-Access with Lane Kiffin

    😫 What it’s like getting fired at 4am 😶 How Nick Saban changed him ➡️ Kiffin on his mistakes, growth as a coach

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Priority Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds

    Eight players you need to grab for Week 4

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Priority Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds

    Eight players you need to grab for Week 4

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    How Long Can the Bears Defense Carry Trubisky?

    Eventually, the Bears will have to become more consistent on offense

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How Long Can the Bears Defense Carry Trubisky?

    Eventually, the Bears will have to become more consistent on offense

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Khalil Mack Dominates as Bears Beat Case Keenum, Redskins

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Khalil Mack Dominates as Bears Beat Case Keenum, Redskins

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report