One Dark-Horse MLB Free-Agency, Trade Suitor for the Top 25 Stars Available

The well-known adage that "You can't predict baseball" can be just as true of MLB's offseason as of the games themselves.

We've gotten ahead on sniffing out some hot-stove surprises by highlighting one potential dark horse for each of the top 25 free agents and trade targets—ranked according to their general desirability based on their talent, position, age and, in the case of trade chips, club control—on the market.

What makes a team a dark horse? It varies, but the general description is of a club that doesn't seem like an obvious fit for a player but swoops in to nab him anyway.

We didn't include players who could become free agents via opt-out clauses (J.D. Martinez, Stephen Strasburg and Aroldis Chapman) or options (Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas).

Let's get to it.