Kevin Durant Expected to Miss Season with Achilles Injury, Per Nets' Sean Marks

Brooklyn Nets fans holding out hope that Kevin Durant would play this season after suffering a ruptured Achilles during June's NBA Finals were dealt a dose of disappointment on Tuesday.

General manager Sean Marks told reporters that Durant is still expected to miss the 2019-20 season:

