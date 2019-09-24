Kevin Durant Expected to Miss Season with Achilles Injury, Per Nets' Sean Marks

Kevin Durant Expected to Miss Season with Achilles Injury, Per Nets' Sean MarksSeptember 24, 2019
Brooklyn Nets fans holding out hope that Kevin Durant would play this season after suffering a ruptured Achilles during June's NBA Finals were dealt a dose of disappointment on Tuesday.
General manager Sean Marks told reporters that Durant is still expected to miss the 2019-20 season:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says Kevin Durant is attacking his rehab aggressively & doing well. He says Durant, as a competitor, would obviously want to play this season. But the Nets are taking a long-term approach with Durant, who will clearly have a significant say in when he returns. https://t.co/rJ1pNK1CdG
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
