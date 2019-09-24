Kevin Durant Expected to Miss Season with Achilles Injury, Per Nets' Sean Marks

Brooklyn Nets fans holding out hope that Kevin Durant would play this season after suffering a ruptured Achilles during June's NBA Finals were dealt a dose of disappointment on Tuesday.

General manager Sean Marks told reporters that Durant is still expected to miss the 2019-20 season:

                     

