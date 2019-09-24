Report: LaMelo Ball's Camp Negotiating Sneaker Contract Amid No. 1 Pick Buzz

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 22: LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks speaks to media during a NBL media opportunity at The Blackman on August 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Kelly Defina/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball's representatives are reportedly negotiating a sneaker deal as he prepares to enter the 2020 NBA draft. 

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Ball was not seen wearing any Big Baller Brand merchandise during the recent NBL Blitz preseason tournament in Australia, but he did don some Nike gear.

Ball's camp has reportedly already been negotiating with multiple brands, and it isn't yet clear which shoe he will wear in the NBA.

     

