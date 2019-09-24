Report: LaMelo Ball's Camp Negotiating Sneaker Contract Amid No. 1 Pick Buzz

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball's representatives are reportedly negotiating a sneaker deal as he prepares to enter the 2020 NBA draft.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Ball was not seen wearing any Big Baller Brand merchandise during the recent NBL Blitz preseason tournament in Australia, but he did don some Nike gear.

Ball's camp has reportedly already been negotiating with multiple brands, and it isn't yet clear which shoe he will wear in the NBA.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

