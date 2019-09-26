IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Events, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships will begin in Doha on Friday, bringing the best athletes in the world to the capital of Qatar for 10 days of action.

Big names to watch include Christian Coleman, the favourite for the 100-metre sprint, as well as 400-metre world-record holder and Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad.

NBC will provide daily coverage for American viewers via a range of networks, as well as the NBC Sports Gold streams. The full schedule can be found here.

British viewers can tune in via the BBC's networks and the BBC iPlayer. The full schedule can be found here.

For a look at the full timetable of events, visit the IAAF's official website.

The United States led the way with 30 total medals at the 2017 World Championships, which more than doubled the tally of the second-best nation, Kenya (11).

The team is once again stacked with top contenders, including Coleman, who won two silver medals in London. He finished ahead of Usain Bolt in the 100-metre final but lost out to Justin Gatlin, and ran the anchor leg in the 4x100-metre final, finishing behind Great Britain.

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Coleman isn't without controversy. Per CNN's Ben Morse, he escaped a one-year ban for violating anti-doping rules thanks to a loophole in the regulations, allowing him to compete in Doha.

He seemingly made a mistake in the "whereabouts" system on three occasions in one year, but Coleman argued that "filing failures relate back to the first day of the quarter," and as such, the three missed tests spanned more than a year.

He criticised USADA for how it handled the matter:

Now eligible to compete, he won't face Noah Lyles, one of the other top contenders for the gold in the 100 metres. Lyles has decided to focus on the 200-metre sprint. Reigning champion Gatlin remains a threat, and NCAA champion Divine Oduduru has shown tremendous speed this season but could be fatigued after the long collegiate season.

The 33-year-old Allyson Felix, winner of 11 World Championships gold medals and six Olympic gold medals, will be competing at the event for the ninth time, and the first time since giving birth to a daughter in 2018.

She has been building up her form well, showing excellent pace earlier this month:

Felix is expected to be a part of the 4x400-metre relay team. She finished sixth in the individual event at the U.S. Championships this summer.